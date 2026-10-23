Man Admits to 10 Theft Charges, Says He Stole to Raise Lobola Money

A 26-year-old man has admitted to 10 counts of theft and unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances, telling the Harare Magistrates’ Court that he committed the offences to raise money to pay lobola for his wife.

Livingstone Mutevhani appeared in court facing charges stemming from a series of alleged break-ins and thefts reported in Harare and Chitungwiza between September and October 2026.

According to court papers, the incidents targeted shops, offices and other business premises, with stolen property ranging from mobile phones and electronic equipment to clothing, footwear, groceries and household goods.

One of the counts relates to an alleged break-in at Njenje Complex at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza on September 30, where several mobile phones and accessories were reportedly stolen.

Another incident occurred at premises along Rezende Street in Harare on October 3, with computers, printers, power tools, clothing and other items allegedly taken.

Further charges stem from incidents at Makoni Shopping Centre on October 6 and 11, involving the alleged theft of shoes, clothing, electronic devices, mobile phone accessories and other merchandise from different businesses.

Mutevhani is also accused of breaking into Eat and Leak Private Limited, located at the corner of Robert Mugabe Road and Second Street in Harare’s central business district, on October 6. A cellphone, CCTV monitor, toolbox and small bag were reportedly stolen.

Other counts relate to the alleged theft of groceries and household products from premises along Leopold Takawira Street on October 17, as well as blankets and shoes allegedly stolen from the same street on October 10.

After admitting to all 10 counts, Mutevhani told the court that he had committed the offences to raise money for lobola for his wife.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on Monday.