Cooking Stick Horror! Teen Jailed 15 Years for Vile Love Rival Attack

By Judith Nyuke

An 18-year-old Harare woman received a 15-year prison sentence for assaulting another woman and inserting a cooking stick into her private parts, an attack fueled by accusations that the victim was having an affair with her husband.

The complainant in this matter is 17-year-old Sharon Mutendebvure. The two are not related but live in the same area of Southlea Park, Waterfalls.

The State represented by Lovet Muringwa proved that on 18 May 2025 and at around 1700hours, Tinotenda Majangara went to Sharon Mutendebvure’s house with her sister Linda Majangara and her friend Vanesa Maseza and they knocked on the door.

Tinotenda opened the door and confronted Mutendebvure about her alleged love affair with her husband.

A misunderstanding ensued and Majangara grabbed Mutendebvure’s Huawei Y7 from the bed and threw it on the floor.

Majangara hit Mutendebvure several times with her open hands causing her to fall and then stepped on her neck.

According to the State’s evidence, Majangara also tore Mutendebvure’s black shorts and light green pants before inserting a cooking stick into her private parts.

Mutendebvure was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical affidavit was produced in court.

Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi convicted Majangara after a full trial.

She was found guilty of assault, malicious damage to property, and aggravated indecent assault. During mitigation, Majangara pleaded with the court for leniency, arguing that she is only a teenager and has 10-month-old twin babies.

However, Magistrate Rwodzi stated that the victim suffered immense humiliation.

She noted that Majangara tore the victim’s clothes and assaulted her while she was naked in broad daylight and in front of many people.

For the charges of assault and malicious damage to property, Majangara was sentenced to six months on each count.

These sentences were wholly suspended for the next five years on the condition of good behavior.

However, for aggravated indecent assault, Majangara was sentenced to 15 years in prison.