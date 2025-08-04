From Crystal Meth to Coaching – Mliswa Says Rugby Is the Real Rehab

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has called on the government to channel more funding into grassroots sports as a strategic response to the rising tide of drug and substance abuse among young people.

Speaking at the inaugural Mashonaland West Rugby 7s tournament held at Kutama College over the weekend, Mliswa who also chairs the Mashonaland West Rugby Association emphasised the urgent need for recreational alternatives in communities.

“We should spend more time fighting drug and substance abuse and alcoholism among the youth, instead of us coming up with recreation after the damage is done,” Mliswa said. “Government must be seen funding sport development because that alone will address many of the societal ills they are currently trying to combat.”

He lamented the lack of trained teachers and sports coaches, particularly in rural schools, which he described as a major obstacle to developing a serious national sports agenda.

“The teachers are understaffed, especially in rural communities. How will sport grow if we don’t even have teachers who understand games like rugby?” he asked.

He added “When I was director of coaching for Zimbabwe Rugby, we ensured that trainee teachers earned a Level 3 coaching certificate a course that takes only three months. That way, they could coach rugby wherever they were deployed.”

Mliswa stressed that real development must start at the primary school level, pointing to the historic dominance of government schools in local rugby competitions.

“In the past, government schools dominated rugby. They could even beat private schools because they had depth and a wide pool of players. The foundation of any sport lies in the national primary schools. That’s where serious sporting agendas must begin,” Mliswa said

The tournament, which drew participation from 12 schools across Mashonaland West Province, was attended by government officials and representatives from rugby associations in other provinces.

Kutama College’s A team emerged victorious in the final, defeating Norton Academy to lift the trophy.