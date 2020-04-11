Coronavirus: Clergymen divided by conspiracy theory about pandemic being linked to 5G technology

While citizens across the world are on Lockdown trying to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, clergymen are clashing over conspiracy theories surrounding the origin of the pandemic and its links to the 5G technology.

By Marshall Bwanya

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa on 5 April during Facebook live sermon claimed government in the near future would forcefully test a vaccine that contains small doses of the Coronavirus and 5G microchips on people.

“It will come, if they bring it here I’m going to jail and my children will go to jail, I am ready for that.

“Your own government will force you again to come and get the same virus in smaller quantities.

“Why should this one be forced on people, you know in the past they said we have heard some diseases that killed billions of people, they didn’t force people like they are going to force people on this one,” he said.

The trial Coronavirus vaccine is funded by the Bill and Melinda foundation.

Recent attempts by the two French doctors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht to first test the vaccine in Africa were shot down by critics who argued that Africans were not Guinea pigs.

President Advisory Committee (PAC) member and pastor, Busisa Moyo said they isn’t any evidence to support this conspiracy theory.

“Well l have to say I am on the side of science, I currently don’t have any evidence that the vaccine will create bionic human beings.

“Even Bill gates is denying the allegations, however, we are indeed in the last days and the Bible urges us to vigilant about the works of the devil.

“At the end of the day its not about the vaccine but safe guarding peoples lives, the vaccine should be administered in a way it does not violate people religious liberties and affiliation,” he said.

Government currently has not confirmed if the trial vaccine will be soon tested in the country as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to spiral.

Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakilome argued the Coronavirus pandemic was created to hoodwink the people across the globe that they need a ‘vaccine’ embedded with a 5G microchip.

“We already know the vaccination is not a vaccine, it carries the digital identity. Now they are trying to lie to the people that is about the vaccine, no the vaccine was done for a purpose.

“With the 5G there are a lot of beatiful things but one of the things it does you need to know is that it provides the capacity to have a new creation of men and you better under this, you better get this.

“It is the final union between men and machines. Were a human being becomes part man, part machine. What do I mean part machine, his mind becomes two fold,” he said.

Anglican Bishop, Farai Mutamiri articulated that without evidence the conspiracy theory was mere speculation.

“Issues being peddled about COVID-19 being linked to the 5G technology are actually conspiracy theories, and right now I do not have the mechanisms to test if they are true.

“However, we urge our members to be faithful to God and eventually the truth shall be revealed in the end,” he said.

Prophet Advocate Joshua argued that 5G was not the cause of the Coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is a pestilence that signals the end of time, it is part of what must happen for scripture to be fulfilled.

“To say that COVID-19 came from 5G is misplaced and can only come from scholarly and and wannabe scientific circles and not the spirit of the Lord.

“That conspiracy theory must be shunned as it doesn’t only spread a deliberate falsehood but it necessitates the unabated peddling of unspiritual information to God’s children,” he said.

5G refers to the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks.

The frequency spectrum of 5G is divided into millimeter waves, mid-band, and low-band.

However, the 5G millimeter wave is the fastest, with actual speeds often being 1–2 Gbit/s down.