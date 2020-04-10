ED Living On Borrowed Time: MDC Youths

The opposition MDC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Chuma has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to thank the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown for his continued stay in power saying his failure to manage the economy could have forced them to act.

Mnangagwa announced a 21-day lockdown which began on 30 of March 2020, one of the measures put in place to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

The MDC Youth leader said had it not been the coronavirus pandemic, Zimbabwe would have degenerated into civil unrest.

“Take the ravaging Corona pandemic aside, surely Mnangagwa would have been facing a massive and serious civil unrest by now.

“An opportunist of proportions, Mnangagwa saw a window of opportunity in the deadly Corona pandemic and a leeway to elongate his illegitimate stay at Munhumutapa offices,” said the MDC youth spokesperson.

Chuma also said that the idea of a lockdown in face of the deadly Corona pandemic is not a bad idea altogether, but however said Mnangagwa is the biggest beneficiary and not the hungry and angry masses who survive from hand to mouth.

“Normally the lockdown period is supposed to reduce deleterious effects of the pandemic, but alas in our case it is the opposite.

“This is largely because the cartels run government deliberately lacks will to tackle the pandemic,” added Chuma.