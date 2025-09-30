Couple in Court Over $137m Lodge Fraud Linked to Ex-RBZ Boss Gono

By Judith Nyuke

The trial of Clark Clever Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni accused of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono’s company Valley Lodges to the tune of ZWL$137 million is set to continue at the Harare Magistrates’ Court after their application for discharge at the end of the State’s case was dismissed.

In his ruling, presiding magistrate Stanford Mambanje ruled that the pair has a case to answer noting that they must explain among other things why their names appeared on some documents that were tendered to ZB Bank despite not being the owners of Valley Lodge.

The matter is set to proceed on 13 October 2025.

According to the State, the Makoni’s allegedly fraudulently altered the ownership of Valley Lodge, a property belonging to Galwex Investments by registering it in their names.

Furthermore, the couple is accused of unlawfully becoming signatories to the Valley Lodge bank account, which enabled them to withdraw millions of dollars without authorisation.