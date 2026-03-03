Zimbabwean Family Businesses Eye UAE for Growth and Funding



Zimbabwean family businesses are increasingly turning to the Gulf for growth, following a high-level Zimbabwe Family Business Summit held in Harare on Thursday.

The event, backed by the Zimbabwe Business Council UAE (ZIBCO) brought together local entrepreneurs and UAE-based business leaders to explore practical pathways for establishing a presence in the Emirates.

Delegates at the summit highlighted the UAE’s flexibility, speedy administrative processes, and its strong family-business culture as key attractions.

Participants said the Emirates’ economy is structured to accommodate family-owned enterprises, particularly those from Africa. They also praised its efficient systems for business registration, residency approvals, and its understanding of African business environments.

“It opened our eyes to the fact that some of the challenges we face are not unique to Zimbabwe. The UAE presents access to funding and markets beyond our borders,” one delegate said.

UAE-based experts outlined concrete financing structures available to Zimbabwean firms.

Ms Anissa Boulahya, CEO of Dawia Family Office in the UAE, said banks — both local and international — are open to financing Zimbabwe-linked ventures, especially where companies establish treasury or distribution centres within the Emirates.

She highlighted trade examples often cited by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, noting that Zimbabwe has emerged as a key exporter of blueberries to the UAE, with produce also re-exported to markets such as Japan.

Leadership and legacy business mentor Ms Warsha Joshi described ZIBCO as a critical gateway for Zimbabwean businesses seeking structured entry into the UAE market. She urged entrepreneurs to leverage its established B2B and B2C networks.

Council representatives reinforced growing trade ties between the two countries, revealing that the UAE has been Zimbabwe’s largest export destination for two consecutive years.

“The UAE has huge demand for food imports, and Zimbabwe is well positioned as a producer of blueberries, wheat and avocados,” said ZIBCO member Mr Innocent Nyaude.

He added that while exports have largely been concentrated in minerals, there is strong potential in agriculture and agro-processing, particularly in line with the UAE’s 2030 food security agenda.

Newly appointed offshore board member Ms Wadzanai Phiri said her role would focus on serving as a point of contact for Zimbabwean companies seeking a UAE presence.

She noted that support structures are already in place to assist with company registration, banking processes, and operational setup

Although based in Harare, the summit reflects a broader push to deepen economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and the UAE, equipping family businesses with structured pathways to access new markets, capital, and global partnerships.

Organisers say sustained follow-up will be key to translating summit discussions into tangible investment and export deals for Zimbabwean enterprises.