COVID-19: Winter Fears Dispelled

A Health expert has dismissed claims that COVID-19 will be deadly during winter saying the country is still in the last stages of the second wave.

There are fears that the third wave of the pandemic is already in the country but health experts have assured the nation it may not be more contagious or virulent compared to other waves that have been experienced before.

Addressing a webinar recently, Dr Takunda Sola who is also the Regional Program Manager for Population Services International (PSI) explained that the nation was nearing the end of a second wave.

“When it comes to waves, when you look at it from an epidemiological perspective, there is something that we call an epidemiological curve whereby when you have an infection, first of all your cases go up exponentially and then eventually, they flatten and then they come down.

“You find that when we had our first lockdown, we had our cases going up and eventually it flattened and the lockdown restrictions were eased. Around December we had cases going up exponentially and now we are almost tailing at the end of the that curve. If I were to be asked, I would say we are at a second wave tailing off at the end,” said Dr Sola.

Dr Sola urged citizens to continue adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures to avoid a third wave in the forthcoming winter.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily update yesterday, the country has 649 active cases for COVID-19.

Recently, South African Department of Health confirmed that the variant dominant in India had been detected in South Africa yesterday while a further 11 people also tested positive for the variant first detected in the UK.