CZR Hails Signing of CAB 3 Into Law

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe following the signing of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 3 Bill, 2026 into law describing the development as a major step in strengthening governance, policy continuity and socio-economic transformation.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Denford Mutashu said the signing of the constitutional amendment marked another defining chapter in Zimbabwe’s constitutional and democratic evolution.

“This landmark development marks another defining chapter in Zimbabwe’s constitutional and democratic evolution. It reflects the Nation’s collective determination to strengthen governance, safeguard peace, promote policy continuity, and accelerate socio-economic transformation in pursuit of Vision 2030,” said Mutashu.

Mutashu said peace, stability, certainty and continuity remain key pillars for investment, trade, industrialisation and economic prosperity.

He said a stable policy environment was critical for the retail and wholesale sector as it inspires business confidence, stimulates growth and creates opportunities for increased production and employment.

“As the business community, we believe that peace, stability, certainty and continuity are the foundations upon which investment, trade, industrialisation and economic prosperity are built,” said Mutashu.

He also commended President Mnangagwa for what he described as visionary leadership and commitment to national development saying the President’s reform agenda had helped improve the ease and cost of doing business while creating a more enabling environment for private sector growth.

“We commend His Excellency President Cde. Dr. E.D Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to national development, and resolute political will to transform Zimbabwe into a premier investment destination,” said Mutashu.

Mutashu said the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers remained committed to supporting the President’s development agenda and would continue working with Government towards the successful realisation of Vision 2030.