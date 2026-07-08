Man Jailed for Setting Employer’s Property Ablaze

A 32-year-old Mutare man has been sentenced to an effective 26 months in prison after he set fire to his employer’s houses and property following an argument over unripe oranges.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man, who was employed as a domestic worker, committed the offence on June 27, 2026, at Chindoti Village under Chief Marange in Mutare.

“On the 27th of June 2026 at Chindoti Village, Chief Marange, the offender, who was employed as a domestic worker, became angry after his 64-year-old employer ordered him to stop eating unripe oranges from her orchard,” said the NPAZ.

The authority said following the argument, the man set fire to a thatched kitchen hut before proceeding to a two-roomed house and setting it ablaze as well.

“Following the argument, the offender went on to set fire to a thatched kitchen hut. He then proceeded to a two-roomed house and lit it up again,” said the NPAZ.

The NPAZ said the man armed himself with an axe and threatened to kill anyone who attempted to put out the fire, preventing people from saving the property.

According to the court the fire destroyed the two buildings and valuable property, including 16 bags of maize, five bags of groundnuts, two bags of round nuts, two bags of rapoko, four bags of fertiliser, six bags of cement and assorted household groceries, all valued at US$10 193.

The authority said the offender was found guilty of malicious damage to property and sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment with 10 months suspended on condition that he pays back the full value of the damaged property to the complainant leaving an effective 26-month jail term.