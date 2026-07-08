Zimbabwe Leads Push for Open African Skies

Zimbabwe is hosting a high-level aviation airshow aimed at accelerating the liberalisation of Africa’s air transport sector as the country positions itself to play a greater role in the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The two-day SAATM Pilot Implementation Project (PIP) Airshow taking place in Harare on 9 and 10 July has brought together government ministers, aviation regulators, airlines, airports, regional organisations and development partners to discuss ways of improving air connectivity, reducing travel barriers and promoting economic integration across the continent.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) under the theme “Acceleration of Air Transport Liberalisation in Africa to Improve Continental Connectivity and Integration.”

It forms part of a pilot programme designed to fast-track the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision and the Single African Air Transport Market, two flagship African Union initiatives aimed at creating a unified aviation market.

According to the concept note, studies have shown that the full implementation of SAATM could increase intra-African passenger traffic by 51% within two to three years while reducing average airfares by 26%, generating annual savings of about US$1.46 billion for travellers.

The reforms are also expected to create nearly 60 000 jobs, improve connectivity through an additional 145 direct routes and contribute an estimated US$4.6 billion to Africa’s economy.

Zimbabwe, which has signed the Solemn Commitment to implement SAATM is seeking to join the Pilot Implementation Project as part of efforts to accelerate the liberalisation of its aviation sector and strengthen links with regional and international markets.

The airshow will focus on aligning air service agreements with AFCAC guidelines to promote greater use of Fifth Freedom traffic rights, which allow airlines to carry passengers and cargo between two foreign countries as part of a service originating or ending in their home country.

Discussions will also centre on removing barriers that continue to limit the growth of African aviation.

Among the issues under consideration are high airport charges, taxes and inspection fees, delays in approving airline designations, restrictive visa regimes, passenger and cargo facilitation challenges and other regulatory obstacles that increase the cost of air travel across Africa.

The programme also seeks to strengthen collaboration between airlines and airports by encouraging code-sharing arrangements, commercial partnerships, technical cooperation, the development of intra-African cargo routes and tourism promotion.

Senior government officials responsible for transport, trade, finance, tourism, foreign affairs and home affairs are expected to participate alongside representatives from civil aviation authorities, airports, airlines, customs and immigration departments as well as regional organisations including COMESA and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

International partners such as the African Union Commission, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), UN Tourism and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) are also expected to attend.

Organisers say improving air connectivity is critical to supporting trade, tourism, investment and the free movement of people across Africa, with the pilot project aiming to increase Fifth Freedom traffic operations among participating states from 23% in 2025 to 30% by 2027.

The Harare airshow is expected to produce recommendations on policy reforms, regulatory harmonisation and practical measures needed to accelerate the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market and advance Africa’s broader economic integration agenda.