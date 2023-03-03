Delta Warms Bumhudzo Old People’s Home

Delta Beverages, a beverage manufacturer, recently donated groceries to the Bumhudzo Old People’s Home in Chitungwiza, which is administered by the Salvation Army as a belated Christmas present.

Bumhudzo is home to 28 elderly citizens with some suffering various ailments.

The show of compassion by Delta employees who mobilized the donations came at an appropriate time when the institution has endured declining donations from well-wishers owing to the tough prevailing economic conditions.

Donations included beverages, toiletries, washing powder, toothpastes, sugar, cooking oil and rice among other essentials.

“Proceeds were necessitated by the company’s compassion towards the elderly. The goods were bought by the company’s employees through the Christmas initiative that they run annually to the vulnerable and less privileged,” said Delta Corporation general manager and head of corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda.

The youngest of residents at the institution is aged 548 while gogo Veronica Musunzwana is the eldest at 103.

Since coming to this home in 2004, she says no relative of hers has cared to visit her.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Colonel Sipho Mbangwa thanked the beverage company for such a compassionate gesture at a time many companies are struggling to stay afloat.

“I want to thank Delta for showing love and compassion towards the elderly. I hope this is the beginning of a good relationship between the company and the organisation. This show of kindness is huge as the budget of the home falls short in addressing issues of food. It is indeed a Christmas day for the elderly. These are our parents, they should not be discarded in their times of need,” said Mbangwa.

Bumhudzo home was established in 1974 and caters for elderly people over the age of 65 with several exceptions with special cases.

