NSSA Acting General Manager Nabbed

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested National Social Security Authority (NSSA) boss Charles Shava on charges of fraud involving RTGS$12 Million.

According to ZACC, Shava altered NSSA board resolution which rejected the proposed allowances for the authority’s doctors and proceeded to make the payment without approval.

“Arrested this afternoon is Charles Shava Acting CEO NSSA for fraud involving RTGS$12 246 571.48

“The accused altered a Board resolution, which had rejected the proposed allowances for the four NSSA Doctors and caused the HR Manager to pay the allowances without approval, claiming the board had since approved the allowances,” ZACC said in a statement.

Shava has been investigating Public Service minister Paul Mavima over the corrupt US$400 000 Borrowdale house scandal.

Shava is detained at Avondale police station and is due to appear in court on Friday morning.

