Deputy Tourism and Environment minister, Barbara Rwodzi on Wednesday visited a Zaka family which was attacked by hyenas two weeks ago.

The victim, Munyara Maroyi was amputated because of the attack and her husband Robert had some serious injuries and was admitted at Masvingo General hospital where they are recovering.

Government donated US$2000 to the family and is paying the hospital bills.

