Digital Revolution Begins as AI Becomes a Core School Subject

The Artificial Intelligence Institute of Zimbabwe (AIIZim) has welcomed the Government’s decision to make Artificial Intelligence (AI), Coding and Robotics compulsory subjects in all primary and secondary schools, describing the move as a major step towards preparing young Zimbabweans for the jobs of the future.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera during the Abedai National Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things Challenge (ANRAIC) 2026.

AIIZim said the decision would help equip learners with digital skills needed to solve real-life challenges and support Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 of becoming an innovation-driven upper-middle-income economy.

AIIZim Board Chairperson John Muchenje said the introduction of AI into schools would transform learners from technology users into technology creators.

“This is the future we have been waiting for. By making AI compulsory, Zimbabwe is choosing to build a generation of creators, not just consumers. Learners will now be equipped to use technology to solve our own challenges in agriculture, health, education, and climate,” said Muchenje.

The organisation praised the Government for focusing on three key areas: developing local AI experts, ensuring every child has access to digital learning tools, and promoting the safe and responsible use of technology.

According to AIIZim, initiatives such as the Presidential Internet Scheme and the One Learner, One Device Initiative will help ensure that children in both rural and urban areas benefit from digital education.

The institute said it was ready to work with Government, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Ministry of ICT and the private sector to successfully roll out the new curriculum.

Through its Dziviso Edu programme, AIIZim is already producing AI learning material in Shona, Ndebele and English, which learners can access through WhatsApp, making it easier for schools with limited resources to participate.

The organisation also plans to train teachers and establish AI and Innovation Clubs in schools to encourage practical learning.

Muchenje urged teachers, technology companies, development organisations and communities to support the programme.

“The work starts now. AIIZim calls on all stakeholders – educators, tech companies, NGOs, and communities – to join hands with Government to ensure every Zimbabwean child benefits from this digital transformation,” he said.

AIIZim also congratulated learners and schools that took part in the ANRAIC 2026 competition, saying they represent the next generation of innovators who will shape Zimbabwe’s digital future.