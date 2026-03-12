Digital Skills Drive Intensifies as Zim Eyes AI-Powered Economy

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe is accelerating efforts to build a digitally skilled workforce as the country prepares to launch its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Speaking at a digital literacy breakfast meeting in Harare on Thursday, Information Communication Technology Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the government is rolling out several initiatives aimed at equipping citizens with the digital skills required in a modern economy.

The event was organised by the Computer Society of Zimbabwe and the ICDL Foundation bringing together stakeholders from the technology sector to discuss the importance of digital competencies in the workplace.

Minister Mavetera said programmes such as the Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme, the 1.5 Million Coders Programme and the CYBERUS Cybersecurity Programme were central to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda.

She added that the government is also working to integrate coding, artificial intelligence and robotics into the national school curriculum to prepare learners for future technology-driven careers.

Damien O’Sullivan said many countries around the world face similar challenges in developing a workforce with the digital skills required in modern workplaces.

“Many people have what we call digital lifestyle skills because they can use smartphones and social media, but those skills are very different from the digital workplace skills needed to function effectively at work,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s push for digital skills development comes ahead of the expected launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy by Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday.

Officials say the strategy will guide the country’s adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and support the broader goal of building a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.