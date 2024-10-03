ICT Minister Calls for Cyber Resilience Amid Rising Threats

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister Tatenda Mavetera has urged businesses, government, and individuals to collaborate in defending against escalating cyber threats.

Speaking during the Cybersecurity Conference held in Harare Wednesday, Minister Mavetera highlighted the alarming rise of global cybercrime and stressed the urgency of robust national defenses.

“Cybersecurity is not just about protecting your devices. It’s about protecting yourself,” Mavetera said

She pointed to global statistics, noting that cybercrime costs could reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

“This is not just a number—it represents the financial, emotional, and reputational toll on individuals, businesses, and governments. In 2022, we witnessed a staggering 105% increase in ransomware attacks compared to the previous year, affecting countless organizations and disrupting critical services,” she said

Mavetera called for investment in education and training to equip the workforce with necessary skills.

“Cyber resilience is about more than just prevention; it is about our ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents. It calls for a proactive approach that integrates technology, processes, and people. We must foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness and collaboration across all sectors.

“The Government, business community, and individuals each have a crucial role in this endeavour. By sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices, we can create a robust defence against cyber threats and ensure that we can thrive in the digital age,” she said

The Minister also outlined Zimbabwe’s proactive measures, including the formulation of a National Cyber Security Strategy and the implementation of the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

“In 2021 we promulgated the Cyber and Data Protection Act with a view to criminalising a wide range or cyber-crimes such as phishing, identity theft, hacking, cloning and malware victimisation.

“We also created mandatory requirements and guidelines for Data Protection Officers and Data handling respectively. In addition, the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in partnership with Huawei, initiated Over 80% of reported security incidents were attributed to phishing attacks, highlighting the vulnerabilities that exist even in well-guarded systems.The average cost of a data breach soared to $4.35 million, emphasizing the need for comprehensive cybersecurity strategies.

“These statistics are a stark reminder of the challenges we face. Cybercrime is not just a technical issue; it is a societal challenge that requires a collective response. As the world evolves and adopts more disruptive technologies, more cybersecurity concerns will rise. Nations will fall or rise on cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is not a global phenomenon but it is also a local phenomenon,” the Minister said

Mavetera did not shy away from local realities, referencing recent hacks targeting Zimbabwean banks and the proliferation of phishing scams.

“We have in recent months seen local entities including banks being hacked. Many here have had a relative call them about receiving smses asking them to click a link, we have all seen friends, associates or family members posting endless chain messages on social media groups until the number was removed from the group. In short cybersecurity is both a personal and a national threat,” she said

She also highlighted the need for public-private partnerships, calling them “vital in developing innovative solutions” to combat evolving cyber threats.

