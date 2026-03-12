Four Arrested at Beitbridge Border Post Over Smuggled Medicines

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Four men have been arrested at Beitbridge Border Post after police intercepted consignments of unregistered medicines allegedly being smuggled into the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the arrests were made in two separate incidents on 12 March.

In the first case, Wisdom Munyonga (37) and Tendai Gwainda (38) were arrested at about 03:30 while travelling in a Volvo FH truck.

Police said officers searched the vehicle after it was intercepted at the border crossing and discovered several boxes of cough syrups hidden under the trailer’s chassis.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Wisdom Munyonga (37) and Tendai Gwainda (38) for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines,” the police said in a statement.

According to police, the recovered medicines included 13 boxes of Broncleer Cough Syrup (50 x 100ml), 40 boxes of Benylin Cough Syrup (48 x 100ml) and 44 boxes of Astra Pain Cough Syrup (48 x 100ml).

In a separate incident later the same day, police said they acted on a tip-off and intercepted a Toyota Hilux towing a trailer.

The vehicle was being driven by Mtonga Fumu (44) and Dereck Lonje (43) who were transporting five coffins containing bodies as well as groceries.

Police said a search of the trailer led to the discovery of more cough syrups allegedly concealed inside the coffins.

“Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 26 boxes of Benylin Cough Syrup (48 x 100ml), three boxes of Astra Pain Cough Syrup (48 x 100ml) and two boxes of Bronclear Cough Syrup (50 x 100ml) which had been concealed in the coffins,” the police said.

All four suspects were arrested for the unlawful possession of unregistered medicines, and investigations are continuing.