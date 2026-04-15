High Costs and Policy Gaps Slow Zim’s Digital Growth: UN Report Finds

Zimbabwe’s ambitions to build a thriving digital economy are being held back by high internet costs, policy gaps and weak infrastructure according to a new United Nations-backed assessment.

The Zimbabwe eTrade Readiness Assessment 2025 paints a picture of a country eager to embrace e-commerce but still struggling to turn potential into widespread adoption.

Despite growing interest from government, businesses and consumers, online trade in Zimbabwe remains in its infancy and is largely confined to urban areas.

Only a small fraction of the population engages in online shopping with trust issues, high transaction costs and limited connectivity cited as major barriers.

The report highlights that fewer than 40% of Zimbabweans use the internet with a sharp divide between urban and rural communities.

Connectivity costs are among the highest globally, driven in part by taxation on airtime and data.

While mobile money has expanded financial inclusion with around 70% of adults now able to transact digitally this has not translated into widespread e-commerce uptake.

Many consumers still prefer cash-on-delivery due to fears of fraud and low confidence in online systems.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) which produced the report says Zimbabwe lacks a comprehensive national e-commerce strategy leaving policy fragmented and uncoordinated.

“E-commerce activity is at an early stage of development,” the report notes, adding that much of it operates informally and through mobile platforms rather than structured online marketplaces.

The country’s broader economic challenges including inflation, currency instability and debt have also weighed heavily on digital growth.

These factors have made it difficult for businesses, particularly small enterprises, to access financing and invest in online platforms.

Infrastructure weaknesses further complicate the picture.

The logistics sector is described as fragmented, with limited last-mile delivery systems and poor addressing infrastructure, making door-to-door e-commerce difficult.

At the same time, Zimbabwe’s legal framework is lagging behind.

The absence of dedicated e-commerce legislation and weak enforcement mechanisms have undermined consumer trust and slowed the development of digital markets.

However, the report also points to significant opportunities.

Zimbabwe has a highly literate population and a rapidly growing ICT sector alongside government initiatives such as digital policy reforms and national broadband expansion plans.

Regional integration efforts, including participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area’s digital trade agenda, could also open new markets for Zimbabwean businesses.

UNCTAD recommends urgent action including the development of a national e-commerce strategy, improved internet affordability, stronger legal protections and targeted support for small businesses and digital entrepreneurs.

Without these reforms, the report warns Zimbabwe risks falling behind in the global digital economy despite clear signs of readiness and ambition