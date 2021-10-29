Divisions Threaten Mutema Banana Project

The contractual disagreements between Mutema banana farmers and banana producer, Matanuska in Chipinge have forced the committee representing the farmers to split.

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

The company had agreed to terminate the contract after some farmers had complained that it was exploitative.

However, it is emerging that some government officials are intimidating and fomenting divisions forcing farmers to re-enter the contract with Matanuska.

“The state actors at district level are at the forefront of implementing shenanigans trying to coerce farmers and divide them in order to save the interests of Matanuska

“The past weeks saw the delegation of the whole district flocking to Mutema irrigation and threatening to dissolve the leadership of the irrigation scheme.

“Recently, we had Mr Fattie Chashata who was arrested for a trumped up charge of insulting a Matansuka,” said a source close to the development.

But in an interview with this publication,Chipinge Agritex Officer Tapiwanashe Chagwesha refuted the allegation that there are plans to dissolve the committee but that fissures have emerged .

“No committee has been be dissolved at Mutema Irrigation scheme. However, the farmers divided themselves into two separate parties. One group is led by the current chairman and this is the group that decided to part ways with Matanuska.

“The other group has to form a new committee and this is the group that decided to continue doing business with Matanuska(sic),”Chagwesha said .