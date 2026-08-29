Top Harare Lawyer Sande in US$34k Trust Funds Scandal

By Judith Nyuke

Prominent Harare lawyer, Jacqueline Sande and Sande Legal Practice have been arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court over the alleged misappropriation of US$33 000 in trust funds belonging to a Karoi farmer.

Jacqueline Sande and her firm appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo to face theft of trust charges, with Sande being granted $150 bail.

It is alleged that sometime in January 2023, an unnamed complainant approached Sande and the law firm for services in selling his property a residential house number 16 Pershore Rise, Northwood, Mt Pleasant for US$350 000.

The said property was allegedly sold to one Timothy Maregere and the money was deposited into the firm’s trust account.

“On May 4 2023, a total of US$33 979.50 was deposited by the complainant into the same account and was meant for conveyancing fees, Zimra clearance and stamp duty.

“Accused persons failed to fulfil the task of conveyancing and payment of Zimra fees and stamp duty. The complainant realised that accused persons had done nothing as per their agreement, he confronted Sande and demanded his money back, however, the accused failed to account for the money which led the complainant to file a Police report at Borrowdale police station and matter was referred to CID commercial crimes divisions for further investigations,” the State alleges.

The total value stolen is US$33 979 and nothing was recovered.