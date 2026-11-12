Drought Threatens Girls’ Safety, Education and Reproductive Health, Study Finds

Girls living in drought-affected communities are facing heightened risks of gender-based violence, unintended pregnancies and child marriage, with Zimbabwe among five countries highlighted in new research by Plan International.

The findings, published in the organisation’s 2026 State of the World’s Girls report, titled Change Her Forecast, reveal how prolonged drought and other climate-related disasters are intensifying existing inequalities and exposing adolescent girls and young women to growing threats to their safety, health and livelihoods.

The research, presented ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, found that 48 percent of girls in communities where drought was the main climate event had observed an increase in gender-based violence, compared with 25 percent in communities experiencing other climate events.

The findings also point to growing concerns around adolescent sexual and reproductive health, with 54 percent of girls in drought-affected communities reporting increased unintended pregnancies in their communities, compared with 29 percent elsewhere.

In addition, 60 per cent said they had seen an increase in girls marrying before the age of 18 in drought-hit communities.

The research surveyed 5,000 girls and young women aged between 15 and 24 in Bangladesh, Kenya, Peru, Senegal and Zimbabwe, alongside in-depth conversations with 139 participants across the five countries.

Beyond the immediate threats to their safety, the findings demonstrate how climate-related economic pressures are affecting household survival and increasing the vulnerability of girls.

Three-quarters (75 per cent) of respondents in drought-affected communities reported losing access to food, compared with 34 percent in communities experiencing other climate events.

Similarly, 53 percent reported losses in household income, against 24 per cent in other climate-affected communities.

The report highlights how prolonged drought can gradually erode household resources as crops fail, livestock are lost and families struggle to sustain their livelihoods.

As economic pressures deepen, girls can face increased responsibilities at home, disruptions to their education and heightened exposure to harmful coping mechanisms, including early marriage and exploitation.

The consequences are particularly concerning in communities where access to essential health, education and protection services is already limited.

Across the broader research, nine in 10 girls said climate-related events were placing serious pressure on their households’ survival, health and stability.

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) also reported that girls and young women in their communities were struggling to access at least one sexual or reproductive health service.

Plan International warned that the impact of climate change on girls is often overlooked in disaster preparedness and response programmes, despite the disproportionate burden they carry when essential services and household support systems collapse.

“Drought works slowly, and so does the damage it does to girls,” said Stu Solomon, Plan International’s Global Lead for Climate Hub.

He said prolonged climate pressures, including failed harvests and depleted household savings, were forcing families into difficult decisions, with girls bearing the consequences through disrupted education and increased threats to their safety.

The organisation is calling on governments, donors and humanitarian agencies to ensure that climate financing addresses the specific needs of adolescent girls, including access to sexual and reproductive health services, education, protection and social support.

It is also urging governments to strengthen early warning systems, maintain access to education during climate emergencies and introduce social protection measures before economic pressures push families towards harmful decisions.

Zimbabwe’s climate and gender equality challenge

For Zimbabwe, the findings add another dimension to the country’s ongoing climate vulnerability, where recurring droughts and pressure on rural livelihoods have implications beyond food production and agricultural output.

When families lose their sources of income and food security deteriorates, girls can face increased pressure to leave school, assume additional household responsibilities or enter early marriage.

Such risks also intersect with existing challenges around gender-based violence, access to healthcare and the protection of children’s rights.

The inclusion of Zimbabwe in the research is significant because it places the experiences of girls in the country within a wider international conversation about the relationship between climate change and gender inequality.

The report also highlights that girls are not simply passive recipients of climate interventions. They have ideas about the solutions needed to protect their futures.

Asked how they should be included in climate-related decision-making, 39 percent of respondents said leaders should listen to girls’ ideas.

Meanwhile, 98 percent identified at least one solution that could improve the sexual health of girls and young women following climate-related events.

Plan International is urging governments attending COP31 to translate climate commitments into practical interventions that reach vulnerable communities, particularly girls whose rights and opportunities are threatened by climate-related disasters.

The organisation argues that climate adaptation strategies must keep schools open, strengthen health services, improve access to food, and ensure protection systems remain functional during emergencies.

As global leaders deliberate on climate action, the findings raise an important question about who bears the greatest cost when environmental crises deepen.

For millions of girls, drought’s consequences extend beyond failed harvests and water shortages. They can mean interrupted education, increased exposure to violence, unintended pregnancies and the loss of opportunities that shape their futures.

Addressing the climate crisis, the report suggests, must therefore also mean addressing the inequalities that leave girls most exposed to its consequences.

Source: Plan International, State of the World’s Girls 2026: Change Her Forecast, and COP31 media release, November 2026.