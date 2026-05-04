It Took Too Long to Build — But Mucheke Bridge Could Last a Lifetime

At sunrise, long-distance haulage trucks carrying goods between Zimbabwe and South Africa would already be lined up bumper-to-bumper along the narrow crossing over the Mucheke River. Kombis weaved impatiently through traffic. Vendors stood by the roadside watching the daily gridlock swallow customers, fuel and time.

What should have been a routine passage through one of Zimbabwe’s oldest cities had become a grinding bottleneck on one of southern Africa’s busiest trade corridors.

Now, after years of delays, missed deadlines and growing public frustration, the newly completed Mucheke Bridge, built by Masimba Construction, is finally open to traffic, bringing relief to residents and transport operators who had almost lost hope that the project would ever end.

For Masvingo, the bridge is more than concrete and steel.

It is a lifeline.

Part of the larger rehabilitation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, the bridge sits on the strategic north-south corridor linking Zimbabwe to South Africa, a route used daily by cross-border traders, haulage trucks, tourists and ordinary commuters.

And while many residents remain bitter about how long the project took, there is also a growing sense that the wait may ultimately have been worth it.

“This bridge is not just for today,” Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said during the official opening ceremony.

“It has been built to last for at least 50 years. We are investing in infrastructure that supports economic growth, improves safety and serves future generations.”

For local transporters, the opening marks the end of years of daily frustration.

“Sometimes you could spend close to an hour just trying to pass this section,” said Elias Mavhunga, a long-distance truck driver who frequently travels between Harare and Beitbridge.

“When there was congestion, everything slowed down: fuel deliveries, groceries, cross-border cargo. This road affects the whole economy, not just Masvingo.”

The delays had become especially severe because the old crossing carried both local traffic and regional commercial transport on the same route. At peak hours, traffic would stretch for kilometres as heavy trucks battled with commuter omnibuses, private vehicles and pedestrians for space.

For small business owners, every delay translates into lost income.

“People avoided coming into town because of the traffic,” said Rudo Chikore, who runs a small grocery shop near the Mucheke area.

“If someone wanted to cross town, they would postpone the trip because they knew they would get stuck. Businesses suffered because movement became difficult.”

Construction on the second bridge began as part of Zimbabwe’s broader road rehabilitation programme, but repeated delays turned the project into a symbol of public frustration.

Residents questioned why such a critical project had taken years to complete, especially on a highway considered the backbone of regional trade.

Yet despite the criticism, the completed structure is already beginning to reshape movement through the city.

Traffic now flows more steadily. Travel times have reduced. Public transport operators say they are making more trips each day, while motorists speak of a level of relief that had become difficult to imagine during the construction years.

For commuter omnibus driver Never Mudzviti, the difference has been immediate.

“Before this bridge, the traffic situation was a nightmare,” he said while waiting for passengers at Mucheke Rank.

“You would waste fuel sitting in one place. Passengers complained every day. Now, at least movement is improving, and we can work properly again.”

Beyond convenience, local residents see something bigger emerging: opportunity.

Masvingo’s strategic location along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway means smoother transport links could stimulate trade, tourism and investment in the province.

Hotels, service stations, restaurants and informal traders all depend heavily on the constant movement of travellers along the corridor.

“When roads improve, business improves,” said local resident and vendor Memory Hove.

“More people stop, more people buy, and the city becomes active again. Infrastructure affects ordinary people more than politicians realise.”

Development experts often describe infrastructure as the silent engine of economic growth — rarely celebrated when functioning well, but deeply felt when it collapses.

In Masvingo, residents have lived through both realities.

For years, the Mucheke crossing represented delay, congestion and uncertainty. Today, it stands as a reminder of how transformative public infrastructure can be when finally delivered.

The scars of the long wait remain.

But so too does the possibility that, decades from now, residents may look back at the bridge not for the frustration it caused during construction, but for the future it helped unlock.

And for a city positioned at the crossroads of Zimbabwe’s economy, that future may already be arriving — one vehicle at a time.