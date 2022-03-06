Eagles Women Win Again To Secure Place In Fifty50 Challenge Final

Alliance Health Eagles Women – 152-9 in 42 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 42, Precious Marange 26, Christabel Chatonzwa 23; Anita Chirisimhuru 3/24, Nomvelo Sibanda 2/25, Lindokuhle Mabhero 1/24)

Tuskers Women – 74 all out in 28 overs (Loreen Tshuma 16, Tasmeen Granger 11, Nomvelo Sibanda 11; Christabel Chatonzwa 3/20, Rukudzo Mwakayeni 2/5, Mitchell Mavunga 2/17)

Alliance Health Eagles Women won by 78 runs

It seems no one will stop Alliance Health Eagles Women as they stormed into the Fifty50 Challenge final without losing any of their four round-robin matches to date in the women’s inter-provincial one-day championship.

They handed their latest victims, Tuskers Women, a 78-run hiding at Sunrise Sports Club on Saturday.

The margin of victory could probably have been much bigger had Eagles Women not given away 30 extras, including 22 wides.

Tuskers Women won the toss and opted to field first, but just 24 minutes into the game two of their players, Danielle Meikle and Lisa Magoma, collided badly while going for a catch and had to be rushed to hospital where it was confirmed they had both suffered concussion.

Scans revealed Meikle had also sustained a collarbone injury and she remains in hospital, while Magoma was given the all-clear and has been discharged.

Due to the stoppage, the match was reduced to 42 overs per innings, with Philontropic Shango and Magret Musesedze coming in as concussion substitutes.

When the incident happened, the Eagles Women score was 21 for no loss after 6.1 overs – Modester Mupachikwa had 14 and Christabel Chatonzwa four.

The pair resumed batting to take their opening stand to 76 in exactly 21 overs.

Chatonzwa was the first to go after she was run out for 23, with a single four, off 62 balls.

Mupachikwa remained at the crease for almost six more overs before she was stumped by Chiedza Dhururu off a delivery from Lindokuhle Mabhero.

She departed for 42, a brilliant 77-ball knock that included a six and a four.

Kellies Ndlovu chipped in with a useful 22, with two fours, off 36 deliveries before Nomvelo Sibanda had her caught at the wicket to make the score 115 for three in exactly 31 overs.

Apart from Precious Marange who hit two fours in her aggressive contribution of 26 off 25 balls, the rest of the batters struggled to offer any resistance with Beloved Biza, Mitchell Mavunga, Adelle Zimunhu, Michelle Simbanegavi and Olinda Chare all all falling for a combined five runs.

Vimbai Mutungwindu and Rukudzo Mwakayeni remained standing on six and one respectively, as the Eagles Women innings came to an end at 152 for nine in 42 overs.

Chirisimhuru was the standout bowler with three wickets for 24 runs off her nine overs, while Sibanda grabbed two for 25 off eight.

The chase got off to a disastrous start for Tuskers Women.

One for one in the first over, two for two in the second and three for three in the third – they were already reeling after Dhururu (0), Sibonginkosi Ncube (0) and Natasha Mthomba (1) were quickly sent back to the changeroom within the first 16 balls of the innings, with Mavunga claiming two of the wickets and the other one falling to Marange.

Tshuma tried her best to stabilise the proceedings, smacking two fours before she was run out for 16 off 35 deliveries to make the score 41 for four inside 15 overs.

In the next over, without any run added to their total, they were five wickets down after Chatonzwa trapped Musesedze for a golden duck.

Chatonzwa struck again in the 20th over, bowling Sibanda for 11 off 59 balls – it was now 48 for six.