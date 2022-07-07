Empowerment Project Targets SADC Rural Youths

A local non governmental organisation Kuyenda Collective has launched a new project dubbed ‘Education Out Loud’ which seeks to strengthen learning systems for the benefit of rural youths from four SADC countries.

By Chamunorwa Matanhike

The ‘Education Out Loud’ was launched in Harare early this week and will benefit youths from Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Teach For Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Farai Mirriam Jabangwe-Siwela said they took into consideration the fact that 60 percent of young people are in rural areas.

“It’s not a secret that sixty percent of our young people are in the rural areas. I believe strongly that if we have to correct anything from the rural areas we have to start from the beginning. Let’s include them in the discussions.”

“Here in Zimbabwe, we are going to have ninety young people. Thirty from Chiredzi, thirty from Mutoko and thirty from Binga.These are the young people we are going to take on this journey to find out exactly what we can do to improve our education,” she added.

Renowned educationist and Teach For Zimbabwe board of trustee’s member Professor Caiphas Nziramasanga said that education was everyone’s business, reiterating his organisation’s role in developing marginalized communities.

“The purpose of education is our business all of us. It is not just the government’s business but all of us.”

“TFZ believes that our system of education is fundamental in bringing out sustainable development in rural communities and in other marginalised regions and areas,” he said.

Chiredzi North legislator, Roy Bhila bemoaned the lack of implementation of programmes and hoped that Kuyenda Collective project was going to succeed.

“My major worry is we are good at talking but we are not good at implementation. I would be very happy to note that what we are talking about here and trying to achieve, let it be realistic. It should not be a talkshow.”

The Kuyenda Collective project is being spearheaded by an international development organisation, Global Integrity through Kuyenda Collective members such as Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWEMA) of Malawi, Centro de Aprendizagem e Capacitacao da Sociedade Civil (CESC) of Mozambique, Policy Forum (Tanzania) and Teach For Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe) and transnational partners Public Services Accountability Monitor (PSAM) and Stimulus Africa.

