TM Pick n Pay Blanket Drive Third Edition, A Success

Winters are unforgiving when it comes to the cold. The less privileged and homeless are mostly affected as they don’t have access to shelter or warm clothing and often depend on handouts to survive the cold.

Since 2020 TM Pick n Pay has donated over 5000 blankets to 50 charities in need. The TM Pick n Pay Blanket Drive started during the 2020 winter season at the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic. Most donor organizations faced challenges in sourcing and distributing winter aid as the world was closed and battling a pandemic. Many less privileged people who depend on donor aid were left stranded.

TM Pick n Pay realized this gap and was compelled to help to fill in the gap and they dedicated themselves to giving away blankets during the winter season. This is when the TM Pick n Pay Blanket Drive was born.

The 2022 Blanket Drive was the third edition and was an even bigger campaign for the organization. More than 2500 blankets were given to 28 charity organizations. Some of the charities that benefited from the 3rd edition of the Pick n Pay Blanket Drive include; Shungu Dzevana Home, Batanai Home for the elderly in Gweru, Kutenda Children’s Home in Bindura, and Good Shepherd Home in Chinhoyi just to mention but a few.

“We have all felt cold and it is not a great feeling, TM Pick n Pay is dedicated to helping those in need to make their lives more comfortable and less challenging. It was heart-warming to see the beneficiaries of the Blanket Drive happy and we will continue striving to make a positive impact in the local communities we operate in” said Mr Malcom Mycroft the Managing Director of TM Pick n Pay.

