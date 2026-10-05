England Set for Zim Return in 2027 World Cup After 23-Year Wait

England are set to return to Zimbabwe for the first time in more than two decades when the 2027 50-over World Cup is staged across Southern Africa.

The two sides have been placed in different groups for the tournament, meaning England’s group-stage campaign will include a match in Harare.

England were drawn in Group B alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, as well as one team that will qualify through the tournament’s preliminary qualification process.

They are scheduled to play their fourth group match in Harare on 20 October 2027 against the yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

The fixture will mark England’s first appearance in Zimbabwe since their ODI tour in November and December 2004.

It will also represent a significant development in cricketing relations between the two countries, which were strained following a dispute during the 2003 World Cup, the last edition of the tournament to be hosted in Southern Africa.

Relations between the two cricket boards have improved in recent years.

England played Zimbabwe in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge in May 2025, ending a 22-year wait for a Test meeting between the sides.

The prospect of England returning to Zimbabwe has also featured in discussions surrounding the next Future Tours Programme (FTP), covering the period from 2027 to 2031.

The programme is expected to be ratified next month.

England have also had a recent presence in Zimbabwe, with their Under-19 side competing at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.

They reached the final, where they faced eventual champions India.

The 2027 World Cup draw has also given England a potentially favourable route through the early stages, with India and defending champions Australia placed in the other group.

England will therefore avoid both sides until at least the Super 7 phase of the tournament.

The identity of England’s Harare opponents will be determined at the World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to take place in South Africa and Namibia in February and March 2027.

Among the teams competing for the two remaining World Cup places are West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and Nepal, all of whom featured at the 2025 T20 World Cup.

For Zimbabwe, the return of England for a major international tournament would provide another high-profile fixture at home and underline the country’s role in hosting the 2027 World Cup.