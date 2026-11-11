Epworth Residents Shut Out of Budget Talks, ZURRA Cries Foul

The Zimbabwe Union of Residents and Ratepayers Associations (ZURRA) has raised concern over the alleged exclusion of residents’ representatives from the 2026 Epworth Local Board budget consultations, saying communities should have a say in decisions that affect them.

The organisation said representatives of the Kushinga Epworth Residents Trust were allegedly turned away from a budget consultation meeting in Epworth North Ward 5 because their organisation was not registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO).

ZURRA spokesperson Marvellous Kumalo said the incident raised questions about whether residents were being denied an opportunity to contribute to decisions concerning their communities.

“This incident raises serious concerns about the potential misuse of regulatory requirements to restrict citizens’ participation in local governance processes and development issues,” said Kumalo.

ZURRA said residents should be allowed to take part in budget consultations because they are directly affected by decisions on council spending, service delivery and development in their areas.

The organisation argued that keeping residents’ associations out of such meetings weakens public participation and goes against Section 264(2)(a) of the Constitution, which provides for the participation of communities in matters affecting their development.

Kumalo said the exclusion of residents’ groups could also make it difficult for communities to hold local authorities accountable for the services they provide.

“These deliberate and systematic alienation through misapplying of laws on residents’ bodies and groups from budget consultation meetings is counterproductive,” he said.

ZURRA has since called on the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare to educate police officers on the provisions of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act to avoid the alleged misuse of the law.

It also urged the Ministry of Local Government to sensitise Epworth Local Board officials on municipal budgeting procedures and the importance of involving residents in monitoring service delivery.

The organisation further called on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to investigate reported cases of intimidation involving local authorities and law enforcement agencies.

“Residents and their representative constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and association and participation in public affairs should be respected and protected,” said Kumalo.

ZURRA said it stood with the affected residents, insisting that participation in public meetings should not be left to the discretion of individual authorities.

“The right to peaceful assembly is not a privilege granted by individual discretion but a constitutional guarantee that no administrative authority, party structure, or law enforcement agency has the power to withdraw at will,” Kumalo said.