Advocate Dinha Calls for Stronger Child Protection at Children’s Homes

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha has called for improved standards of care and stronger child protection systems at residential children’s homes, saying every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving and supportive environment.

Speaking during a tour of Vimbainesu Children’s Home in Zvimba District on Tuesday, Dinha said Government had a responsibility to protect the rights and dignity of vulnerable children particularly those unable to live with their biological families.

She said children in residential care facilities should have access to education, healthcare, proper nutrition, psychosocial support and recreational activities to support their overall development.

“As Government, our responsibility is to ensure that children’s institutions provide more than shelter and basic necessities. They must be places where children experience love, belonging, stability, guidance and opportunities to develop into responsible and productive citizens,” she said.

Advocate Dinha who is also the Member of Parliament for Zvimba Constituency commended the management and staff of Vimbainesu Children’s Home for their efforts in caring for vulnerable children.

She said caring for children who had experienced neglect, abuse, vulnerability or separation from their families required compassion, patience and commitment.

The Deputy Minister also urged children’s institutions to uphold professional standards and comply with the country’s child protection laws and regulations.

She highlighted the need for individual care plans that take into account the unique circumstances, needs and aspirations of every child.

“Where it is in the best interests of the child, efforts should be made to strengthen family tracing, family reunification and reintegration, as well as alternative family-based care arrangements,” she said.

Advocate Dinha said residential care should not be viewed as a permanent substitute for family environments adding that the ultimate goal should be to ensure every child has an opportunity to grow up in a safe and supportive family setting.

She also raised concern over the need to protect children from abuse, exploitation, neglect and violence urging institutions to establish safe channels through which children can report concerns.

The Deputy Minister called on provincial and district social development officers to strengthen monitoring of children’s homes, regularly review care plans and ensure that any challenges affecting service delivery were addressed.

She said child protection required collaboration between Government ministries, local authorities, development partners, churches, businesses and communities.

“Child protection is a collective responsibility and no single institution or Ministry can effectively fulfil this mandate in isolation,” Dinha said.

She further encouraged Vimbainesu Children’s Home to strengthen its relationship with the surrounding community saying local residents and other stakeholders had a role to play in supporting vulnerable children.

Advocate Dinha said the welfare of children should remain a shared responsibility, regardless of people’s positions or social standing.

“Our children are the future of this nation. The investments we make in their protection, education, health and overall wellbeing today will contribute significantly to the Zimbabwe we aspire to build tomorrow,” she said.

During the visit, Advocate Dinha donated 100kg of mealie-meal to the institution to help supplement food supplies for the children.

She acknowledged that the donation would not address all the institution’s needs but expressed hope that it would contribute towards meeting its nutritional requirements.

The visit comes amid calls for stronger social protection systems and improved support for vulnerable children with children’s residential institutions playing an important role in providing care and protection to those in need.