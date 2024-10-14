European Film Festival Lights Up Mbare Art Space

The European Film Festival, held at Mbare Art Space, is making waves as a unique platform for cultural exchange, blending European, African, and local Zimbabwean films.

According to Alex Gwaze, one of the coordinators and curator of the Input Conference, the festival is about more than just showcasing films—it’s about building connections across continents and cultures.

“We’re trying to create massive connections, not just between Europe and Zimbabwe, but Europe and Africa,” Gwaze said.

He highlighted that while the festival’s name suggests a focus on European cinema, the goal is much broader.

“It’s actually a cultural hub. We bring European films, African films, and local films, creating a space where filmmakers and audiences can share experiences,” he said

One of the standout features of the festival is the Input Conference, where Zimbabwean filmmakers discuss their work in an interactive setting.

“It’s not just about listening to someone speak; it’s about audience participation. People can ask questions at any point, making it a truly engaging and educational experience.” Gwaze said

The festival also boasts the Biscope short film competition, offering a platform for local filmmakers to showcase their work and win cash prizes.

“We welcome all forms of narrative, including experimental films and documentaries,” Gwaze noted.

The competition, judged by international experts, has become a springboard for Zimbabwean filmmakers to enter larger festivals and gain global recognition.

Gwaze also highlighted the importance of involving families and young audiences, with events like Family Fun Sunday aimed at introducing children to the world of film.

“We want to get kids off their gadgets and into a community setting where they can watch films and learn about storytelling. If we don’t tell our stories, someone else will come in and only show the poverty and the struggles. We’re here to show the pride, the culture, and the talent that Zimbabwe has to offer,” Gwaze said

Running under the theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Empowering Women Through Film,” the festival got underway on Friday at the Mbare Art Space and is running until October 28.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

