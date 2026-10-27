European Film Festival Returns to Zim with Focus on Future of Cinema

The European Film Festival Zimbabwe returns from 28 to 30 October bringing European and Zimbabwean filmmakers together for three days of film screenings, workshops and discussions on the future of the industry.

Running under the theme The Next Frame, the festival will showcase films from Romania, Ireland, Spain, Madagascar and Belgium alongside a selection of Zimbabwean short films.

In a statement, the European Union said the event would provide a platform for cultural exchange, creative collaboration and the development of local filmmaking talent.

European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe Chargée d’Affaires a.i. Francesca Fabbri said the festival would place Zimbabwean filmmakers alongside their international counterparts.

“What excites me most about this edition is not just the films we are bringing from Europe, but the talent we are putting on that same stage from Zimbabwe

“This is a festival that says to every young filmmaker in this country: your story matters, your voice belongs in this conversation, and your audience is waiting,” she said.

Festival director Rumbi Katedza said the event offered emerging filmmakers an opportunity to exchange ideas with international creatives and gain exposure through screenings, workshops and discussions.

“This year’s theme invites us to imagine the future of film in Zimbabwe. I am honoured to lead the festival and build new relationships through film, including stronger creative connections with the European Union,” she said.

The programme will include panel discussions and workshops on film financing, sustainability in the filmmaking industry and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on African cinema.

Katedza said the festival aimed to establish partnerships that would benefit emerging filmmakers beyond the three-day event.

“There is so much we can learn from one another, and I hope the encounters we create here will open doors for the next generation of filmmakers to tell stories on their own terms and lay the foundations for lasting collaborations,” she said.

Local filmmaking talent will also take centre stage through the BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition, held under the theme The Best of Zimbabwean Short Film.

The competition attracted 80 entries spanning different genres and filmmaking approaches, with finalists shortlisted across six award categories including narrative filmmaking, documentary, cinematography, sound and performance.

The winning films will be screened and the awards presented on Friday, 30 October, at Alliance Française Harare.

The festival will be hosted at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, ZIFTESSA, Zimbabwe German Society and Alliance Française Harare.

All events are free to attend, although some activities have limited spaces.