Sakunda-Funded VAR Project Moves Ahead in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s efforts to modernise football officiating have taken a significant step forward, with training for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology underway following financial backing from Sakunda Holdings.

The programme, led by FIFA experts, is equipping local match officials with the technical knowledge and practical skills required to operate the technology.

The initiative marks an important milestone for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) as it seeks to improve refereeing standards, minimise clear and obvious errors and align domestic football with international best practices.

Sakunda Holdings’ financial commitment has been hailed as a major boost to the project, which is expected to strengthen confidence in officiating and promote fairness in the game.

Beyond the introduction of technology, the investment is also expected to benefit referees, players, clubs and supporters by enhancing the overall quality and credibility of Zimbabwean football.

With training now in progress, the next phase will focus on preparing match officials and ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place before VAR can be introduced in domestic competitions.

If successfully implemented, the project could represent a major turning point for Zimbabwean football and position the country among those embracing modern officiating technology on the continent.

However, the project’s success will depend on the effective deployment of the technology, adequate infrastructure and the continued development of local officials.