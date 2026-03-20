Ex-Wife Challenges Chivayo’s Court Bid Seeking Access to Children

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, has responded to his urgent child access application currently before the High Court, labeling it a personal agenda disguised as parental concern.

She argues that Chivayo already enjoys regular access to their two minor children.

​This follows an urgent High Court application (HCHF/892/26) filed on March 4, 2026, by Chivayo through his lawyers, Mpofu Mazhata Law Chambers. In the application, Chivayo is seeking access to the couple’s two children, aged 8 and 7.

He has requested access every alternate week, including weekends, half of all school holidays, every birthday, and every alternate major public or Christian holiday.

​Furthermore, Chivayo is requesting virtual access to the children starting from 16:00 hours, as well as the “first right of access” on the children’s birthdays and major holidays.

​In his founding affidavit, Chivayo stated that he was married to Madzikanda from 2017 to 2024.

Following their separation, Chivayo claims she has unilaterally denied him access by refusing regular visits, blocking telephonic contact, and preventing his attendance at school and social events.

He further claims he is forced to comply with various financial demands to gain access to the children.

​In her heads of argument filed on March 18, 2026, by her lawyer, Rungano Mahuni of Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, Madzikanda described the application as moot, superfluous, and incompetent.

​”We humbly submit that from the Applicant’s own version… he has exercised regular and meaningful access including alternate weekends, school holidays, and daily communication,” Madzikanda stated.

​She further contends that the application is an indirect attempt by Chivayo to gain access to house keys.

​”The essence of the application is not for access to children… It is a disguised application for access to house keys and that cannot be regarded as harm that is not in the interest of children.

​”The whole case for the Applicant hinges on falsehoods and a lack of demonstration of harm or prejudice… it is deeply flawed and cannot found a cause of action in these proceedings,” read part of the court papers.

​Madzikanda and her lawyer, Mahuni, were seen entering the High Court premises on Thursday afternoon for a scheduled hearing before Justice Amy Tsanga.