US Launches ‘Freedom 250’ in Zim to Mark Independence Milestone

By Shalom Shawurwa

The United States has launched its “Freedom 250” initiative in Zimbabwe, unveiling a year-long programme of events to mark 250 years of American independence while reinforcing bilateral ties.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, US Ambassador Pamela Tremont said the initiative forms part of a global campaign to highlight the influence of American democracy, innovation and culture.

She said the programme would feature cultural events, business forums and educational exchanges throughout 2026, bringing together stakeholders from across sectors.

“While Freedom 250 marks America’s journey since independence, it is not only about American history, It celebrates the history we share and the shared aspirations of dignity, democratic values and broad-based economic opportunity,” she said.

The launch also coincides with more than four decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, dating back to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

“For nearly 45 years, the United States has stood with the people of Zimbabwe and that early diplomatic engagement signaled our belief in its potential and our commitment to see that potential blossom,” Ambassador Tremont said.

She highlighted longstanding cooperation in health, education and economic development as central to the relationship.

“PEPFAR has strengthened Zimbabwe’s health systems, saved countless lives and made achieving the 95-95-95 HIV targets possible. Also a new medical advances, the U.S. donation of lenacapavir the first twice-yearly HIV treatment and prevention option offers enormous potential for the future of public health,” she said.

Education partnerships were also emphasised, with thousands of Zimbabweans having benefited from US exchange programmes over the years.

“They have returned to lead in government, academia, business, civil society and the arts,” the ambassador said.

Looking ahead, the Freedom 250 campaign will include initiatives focused on technology, trade, entrepreneurship and free expression, alongside cultural and community-based activities.

A business summit scheduled for July in Victoria Falls is expected to explore opportunities to expand trade and investment between the two countries.

Ambassador Tremont also announced the #OnceAFulbrighter campaign, aimed at highlighting Zimbabwean alumni of the Fulbright Programme and encouraging them to share their experiences.

“Whether your connection to the United States comes from education, business, culture, or travel, your story is part of the fabric of our relationship,” she said.

She concluded by calling for deeper cooperation between the two nations, expressing hope for a future built on mutual learning, support and shared opportunity.