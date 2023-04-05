Fadzayi Mahere Convicted Of Communicating Falsehoods

CCC Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere has been convicted by Magistrate Taurai Manuwere of publishing falsehood information.

However, she was acquitted of the Inciting violence charge. Magistrate Munuwere ruled that the state was not able to prove how she invited violence through the publication.

Mahere was accused of publishing falsehoods in a case involving a woman whose child was erroneously reported to have been struck and killed by a baton-wielding Harare police officer who was enforcing the country’s lockdown rules earlier during the month.

The mother of the child is Rebecca Musariri.

Also charged with the same offence are CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala and government critic, Hopewell Chin’ono. ZRP refuted the claim and said the child at the centre of the storm was alive.

A video of the incident went viral last year with the mother wailing while holding onto a police officer who “allegedly assaulted her baby to death.”

