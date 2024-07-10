Fatal Kombi Crash Claims Four Lives on Harare-Mutare Road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a devastating road accident that claimed the lives of four individuals and left ten others injured earlier today.

The incident occurred at approximately 1330 hours along the busy Harare-Mutare Road, near the Sunway City turn off.

According to official reports from the ZRP, a Toyota Hiace Kombi, carrying a total of 18 passengers, tragically veered off the roadway before overturning and eventually coming to a halt on its wheels.

The impact of the accident resulted in the immediate deaths of four passengers, while emergency responders rushed to aid and transport the injured to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” said the ZRP

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident and the identities of those involved are expected to be released in due course.

The Harare-Mutare Road, a vital artery for transport and commerce, has seen its share of accidents in recent years, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures and vigilant driving practices.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause of the tragic accident.

