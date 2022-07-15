First Lady Urges Young People Against Drug Abuse

First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged young people to stop drug and solvent abuse in order to realize their potential in life.

By Wilson Waison

Speaking at an interactive program organised by her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation in Harare on Thursday, the first lady said she has helped a number of under-priviledged children out of drugs.

“Through the Angel of Hope Foundation (AHF) anti-drug schemes and campaigns, many less privileged kids who are here present to play football have managed to recover from illicit drug abuse.”

Survivors who went through therapy and counselling were present to testify on their experiences and how the first lady’s foundation helped them to fight drug and substance abuse.

“Drug and illicit substance abuse can seize if addicts are occupied with jobs, or any recreational activity there is.”

“AHF has been tirelessly working towards a drug free generation and also running anti-doping campaigns across the country. This effort has seen many young people realizing their potential and abstaining from drug and illicit substance abuse.”

The survivors of the rehabilitation program have been involved in different activities to occupy them and to find something meaningful to spent time doing.

“The Expandables”, a dance group of five boys and a girl and also the soccer team from Angel of Hope comprised of survivors of drug and illicit substance abuse were also present at the event.

The First Lady rallied other stakeholders to come on board and support her foundation’s campaign against drug and substance abuse.

“Don’t succumb to peer pressure and take illegal drugs. Say no to drugs and friends who encourage drug abuse. Substance abuse is extremely harmful to health.”

Other stakeholders who graced the event include National AIDS Council, Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), CID Anti-Drug Unit and SAYWHAT.

The interaction program which began with a solidarity march against drug and substance abuse from Harare gardens to Harare Polytechnic College afforded the First Lady an opportunity to interact with the less privileged and street children.

