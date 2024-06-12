Chivhayo Denies Involvement in Circulating Voice Messages

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has vehemently denied audio messages currently circulating on social media in which ‘he’ claims to wield influence over state authorities and facilitate payments to individuals.

In a detailed statement, the businessman refuted the authenticity of the voice notes which have sent social media abuzz.

“I categorically refute, deny, and dismiss with contempt, recording the voice messages in question. For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never, at any material time, recorded the alleged voice messages, neither have I transmitted such to anyone,” said Chivhayo

The businessman attributed the recordings to sophisticated technology used with fraudulent intentions to create alarm and discredit his character.

He pointed fingers at fellow controversial businessman Mike Chimombe and his partner Moses Mpofu, labeling them as “overzealous extortionists and fraudsters” who have recently demanded payments from him without any legal basis.

Chivhayo maintained that these individuals are attempting to tarnish his reputation through baseless claims.

“No amount of intimidation, coercion, or duress will ever result in the unlawful making of payments that are not due or payable by me. I am fully prepared for any litigation or other consequence arising from demands by these two which are entirely premised on non-existent, fallacious, unlawful, and extortionate grounds,” Chivhayo declared.

He also distanced himself from any business relationships or contractual dealings with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the Department of Immigration, or the Zimbabwe Republic Police, as suggested in the ‘fabricated’ voice messages stating that these government entities could confirm his position.

The businessman expressed regret over the adverse impact of the fake messages on sensitive government offices, including remarks implying corrupt activities involving high-ranking officials. He clarified that his only donations were to the ED UNZA Scholarship in 2023 and the Angel of Hope Foundation, expressing his commitment to integrity and philanthropy.

“I hereby express my deep regret and profound apology to the esteemed office of H. E. President E. D. Mnangagwa, the First Lady, the First Family, and any office or public official that these fake voice messages may have adversely affected,” Chivhayo said

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to upholding the law and ethical business practices, vowing to assist in any investigations to uncover the truth behind the voice messages.

