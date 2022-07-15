Zanu-PF Declares 2023 Election Victory, Allege Tip Off From ZEC

A Zanu-PF Youth League official, Phineas Makombe revealed that he had been tipped off by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials and that the ruling party is headed for a big win in 2023.

Makombe said his sources within ZEC had tipped him off that Mnangagwa is currently leading the race by at least 3,8 million votes, while Chamisa is languishing behind with 20,000 votes.

“I recently went to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices. I have friends who are at ZEC and I approached one of my guys there and asked him what the statistics are like. I asked him about people who are registering to vote, and who was their preferred candidate. He laughed and said I was going to get him in trouble,” Makombe said.

In recent meetings in Kwekwe, ZanuPF’s National Commissar Mike Bimha said they would upset the opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change, who themselves, have set another big six million votes target.

“Our objective is to win emphatically, that we will win we know but now it’s how we want to win. We want to win with a wide margin. A huge margin is significant to ensure the election outcome is not challenged in the courts, said Bimha.

He said they want to avoid a repeat of 2018 highly contested elections which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly edging out Nelson Chamisa in the presidential election.

Mnangagwa was declared the winner with 50.8% of the vote against main opposition Nelson Chamisa’s 44.3%. We don’t want to have a repeat of 2018 where someone contested the results in courts,” he said.

Zanu-PF is targeting 5 million and at 3,8 million votes currently, Makombe said it shows they still have a long way to go.

“The issue is not about going to the elections because we have already won the polls,” he declared.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

