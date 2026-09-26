First Street Turned into a War Zone as Vendors Clash with Municipal Police

Harare’s First Street was turned into a scene of chaos on Saturday when vendors clashed with municipal police in running battles that disrupted business and left one retail shop with a damaged plate-glass window.

The confrontation broke out around the corner of Speke Avenue and First Street before stretching towards the intersection of Jason Moyo Avenue and First Street.

Stones were thrown during the clashes as municipal police officers reportedly moved to disperse vendors operating along the street.

Some vendors alleged that the municipal police started throwing stones which had been loaded in their truck, prompting them to retaliate.

“We were just here when the municipal police came. They had stones in their truck and started throwing them at us. Once they started throwing stones, some vendors responded. We were trying to protect ourselves,” one vendor said.

The clashes sent pedestrians and shoppers scrambling for safety as stones were hurled along the street.

A retail shop along First Street was caught up in the violence with its plate-glass window damaged during the confrontation.

A shop worker, who declined to be named said the incident had caused panic among businesses operating in the area.

“We heard people shouting and then stones started flying. We were worried that someone would be injured or that the shop would be attacked. We were forced to close shops,” the worker said.

Another trader said “We understand that the authorities want to control vending but the way these operations are carried out can create confrontation. There has to be a better way of dealing with vendors.”

The incident comes amid ongoing efforts by authorities under an operation code named Chenesa to regulate informal trading in Harare’s central business district.

The operation commenced on September 9 after the Government through Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe gave the vendors an ultimatum to leave the streets.

Since then municipal authorities have been carrying out operations targeting vendors operating from undesignated areas while the vendors have repeatedly raised concerns about losing their sources of income.

A pedestrian who witnessed the confrontation said the clashes created a dangerous environment for members of the public.

“People were running in every direction. You could not tell where the next stone was going to come from. This is a busy part of the city and there were ordinary people trying to get home,” the witness said.

Efforts to get a comment from the city officials were in vain.