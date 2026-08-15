Flu Cases Surge to Nearly 12 000 a Week as Cold Snap Drags On

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe is recording nearly 12 000 influenza cases a week as an unusually prolonged cold spell pushes the country’s flu season to its highest point.

Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze said influenza activity had peaked later than usual with August recording the highest number of cases instead of the normal June-July period.

“Influenza activity typically peaks during June and July. This year, however, the peak has occurred in August, coinciding with the prolonged cold spell currently being experienced across the country.

“Our recent surveillance data indicate that reported influenza cases have risen to nearly 12,000 cases per week during the current seasonal peak,” he said.

Laboratory tests conducted by the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory have identified mainly influenza A and B viruses among the circulating strains.

Dr. Maunganidze said no coronavirus had been detected in the influenza samples tested.

“Laboratory testing by the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory has identified predominantly influenza A and influenza B viruses among the circulating influenza viruses. No coronavirus has been isolated from the influenza samples tested,” he said.

The ministry, he added would continue monitoring the outbreak through national disease surveillance and laboratory systems.

Four deaths linked to influenza have been reported since January 2026.

Maunganidze warned that influenza could worsen existing health conditions, including asthma, tuberculosis, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

He said young children, older people, pregnant women and those living with chronic conditions were particularly vulnerable to severe illness.

“Greater caution is advised, in particular for children under five years, particularly infants, the elderly above 65, pregnant women, people living with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, and HIV,” he said.

Health authorities are urging the public to take basic precautions, including regular handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, ensuring good ventilation and avoiding close contact with people who are unwell.

Despite the sharp rise in cases, Dr. Maunganidze said there was no need for panic describing the increase as part of the expected seasonal pattern.

“There is no cause of panic. The Ministry has the necessary surveillance, laboratory and clinical systems in place and is adequately monitoring and responding to the situation,” he said.