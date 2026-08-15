Future of Energy Conference 2026 Innovation Challenge Names Finalists

After a rigorous review of applications from innovators across Africa for the Future of Energy Conference (FEC) 2026 Innovation Challenge, the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), in partnership with Africa Change Lab (ACL), has announced the finalists for recognition.

The Innovation Challenge seeks to identify and support innovative African-led solutions addressing the continent’s energy transition, sustainable industrialisation, climate resilience, and critical mineral value addition.

This year’s Challenge attracted applications from innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and engineers across Africa. Following a competitive evaluation process, eleven outstanding innovators have been selected to advance to the next stage of the Challenge across two tracks: the Pan-African Low Carbon Track and the AfroHackathon Track.

According to the press release, the shortlisted Pan-African Low Carbon Track finalists are Blessing Unoka (Nigeria) – Solar Powered Fortified Food Processing with Integrated Biodigester Waste to Energy System – Sambal Enterprise; Godfrey Noel (Kenya)–AgriKonnekt: Offline Climate Finance Infrastructure for Smallholder Carbon Markets in East Africa; Rhyl Kiio (Kenya) – Containerized Pay-As-You-Go Adsorbed Biogas and Digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification for Off-Grid Communities; Tatu Kassim (Tanzania)–Transforming Banana Waste into Biodegradable Packaging for Africa’s Low-Carbon Future, and Tracy Achieng (Kenya) – KilimoChill Solution.

In the AfroHackathon Track: AbdulBasit Bashir (Nigeria) – AfreVolt: Circular battery solution; Brian Mwai (Kenya) – REVLOG: Safe, Traceable Recovery and Second Life for Africa’s Retired Lithium Batteries; Christopher Amewuho (Ghana) – AfroCycle: Closed-Loop Battery Recycling and Critical Mineral Recovery; Joshua Ebinabo War (Nigeria) – Lenol : Mobility through solar-powered battery swapping hubs embedded inside dense urban markets; Modester Nanyunga (Tanzania) – SolarPay Swap Hubs: Community-Owned Solar Battery Swapping System for Sustainable Fishing Livelihoods in Coastal Tanzania, and Priscila Adhiambo (Kenya) – Pamoja Cell: Second-Life Battery Modules for Off-Grid Cold Storage.

The shortlisted finalists represent the diversity, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit driving Africa’s clean energy future. Their innovations span renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, battery recycling, energy storage, circular economy solutions, climate technology, and productive use of energy, demonstrating practical approaches to addressing some of the continent’s most pressing development challenges.

The shortlisted innovators will now proceed to the next phase of the Innovation Challenge, where they will receive further engagement and prepare to present their innovations before policymakers, investors, researchers, development partners and industry leaders during the Final Pitch Event at the Future of Energy Conference 2026, taking place in Accra, Ghana, from 25–26 August 2026.

The Innovation Challenge is supported by Africa Change Lab (ACL), Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Timbuktoo Initiative, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening African innovation ecosystems and advancing sustainable energy and industrial development.