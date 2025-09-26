Fraud Suspect Nabbed at Airport Over $580k Property Deal

Police in Harare have arrested a 43-year-old man at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport over allegations of fraud involving the transfer of ownership of a luxury property valued at USD 580 000.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Elijah Meskano was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a property in Gletwin, Harare.

According to the ZRP, Meskano allegedly manipulated documents to illegally transfer ownership of the house into his and his wife’s names.

The scam was uncovered when the legitimate owner unexpectedly received Harare City Council bills bearing the suspect’s details.

ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said “Police in Harare have arrested Elijah Meskano (43) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in connection with a case of fraud involving a property valued at USD 580,000. Investigations are underway and the suspect will appear in court soon.”

Property related fraud is on the rise with corrupt networks using forged documents to seize land and houses unlawfully.