Counterfeit Sugar Seized in Mabvuku Crackdown

A joint operation targeting fake goods and unsafe products on the market has confiscated 42 units of counterfeit Huletts sugar in Harare’s Mabvuku suburb.

The raid, carried out at KK Wholesale in Kamunhu Shopping Centre was led by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) alongside the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the City of Harare.

Officials said the sugar, which failed to meet packaging and quality standards associated with the original Huletts brand posed potential health risks to consumers.

Speaking during the operation, CPC’s Education and Awareness officer, Tom Muleya said the blitz was part of a wider effort to safeguard the public and clamp down on illegal backyard industries.

“As the Task Force for Counter-Counterfeit and Business Malpractices, we were able to unearth counterfeit sugar as part of the ongoing blitz to curb the spread of unsafe products,” Muleya said.

He added that the commission intended to extend the exercise nationwide.

“Our endeavours are to protect consumers from fake and substandard products that pose serious health hazards. Going forward, we hope to spread this initiative across every province so that counterfeit goods are rooted out,” he said.

The commission urged businesses to comply with trade regulations and avoid sourcing from unregistered suppliers.

Officials said the campaign aims not only to protect public health but also to ensure fair business practices in line with national trade standards.