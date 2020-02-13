French-Owned Company Injects USD$1 Million Investment In Zim

A French owned company, Saint-Gobain Construction Products yesterday officially commissioned a USD$ 1 million Weber plant for tile adhesives In Harare’s Msasa industrial area.

The plant which has a production capacity of 15 000 tonnes of tile adhesive per annum is energy efficient entirely operating on solar energy.

The 15 000 tonnes production which – over 100 percent production increase to the current 7 000 – was a major highlight to guest of honour, Minister of Industry and Commerce Sekai Nzenza who said it translates to more employment opportunities for locals and exports rise.

“I have been informed that the plant we are commissioning will not only expand Saint Gobain product range, but will also increase capacity by 100 percent, from current 7 000 tonnes of mortar, and create employment for 15 more people within the next 6 months.

“I am pleased to note that the expansion of Saint-Gobain productive capacity here will increase the company’s capacity to export into the region particularly in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, thereby earning the much-needed foreign currency,” said Nzenza in a speech read on her behalf by the ministry’s permanent secretary during the official commissioning ceremony.

Speaking during the same even Saint-Gobain Zimbabwe General Manager, David Zimano highlighted his company’s community social responsibility where they have partially adopted Danhiko School.

“We value the communities we operate in and we have taken an active role in community social responsibilities through the partial adoption of Danhiko School which works with people living with disability through providing education, vocational skills and shelter.

To this end we have refurbished one of their girl’s hostels by installing new ceiling, new windows, new washing sinks as we well as tiling and painting the hostel,” said Zimano.

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is the leading supplier of lightweight wall and ceiling finishing plasters.

The company’s operations in Zimbabwe were founded in 1959 as Gypsum Industries. The company changed its name to BPB Gypsum in 2003, then Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe in 2018.