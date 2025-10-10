Irvine’s Marks World Egg Day with Donation to Danhiko School

By Parvel H. Makona

Poultry producer Irvine’s Zimbabwe marked World Egg Day on Friday with a generous donation of 3,600 eggs and 100 kilograms of chicken to Danhiko School in Msasa reaffirming its long-standing commitment to community support and nutrition.

The celebration, held as part of the company’s 29th World Egg Day anniversary sought to promote healthy eating habits and uplift vulnerable groups particularly children living with disabilities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Irvine’s Sales and Operations Executive Wilfred Marerwa said the initiative underscored the company’s vision of ensuring “eggs for everyone” while strengthening community ties.

“We are proud to partner with Danhiko School, and we believe in empowering communities through proper nutrition. World Egg Day is not just about celebrating eggs but about supporting people who are underprivileged and those with disabilities,” Marerwa said.

He added that Irvine’s had maintained its partnership with Danhiko for over a decade as part of its broader corporate social responsibility drive.

“This theme, which started in Vienna 29 years ago, highlights the remarkable ability of eggs to bring people together across cultures, traditions and generations. As Irvine’s, we are honoured to extend our hand of support to ensure that institutions like Danhiko continue to thrive,” he said.

Representatives from Danhiko School expressed gratitude for the donation saying it would significantly improve the nutritional well-being of learners and strengthen collaboration between the private sector and educational institutions.

Irvine’s Zimbabwe continues to champion community-driven initiatives, promoting nutrition and inclusion through sustainable egg production, a mission it says is central to building a healthier, more united nation.