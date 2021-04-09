Fresh Freedom Bid for Mamombe, Chimbiri

The incarcerated MDC Alliance duo of Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe and fellow activist Cecilia Chimbiri have approached the Harare magistrates court in their renewed bid for freedom.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are facing charges of violating Covid-19 regulations after they addressed a press conference outside the Harare Magistrates court demanding the release of now jailed activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

In their plea, Mamombe and Chimbiri through their lawyer Alec Muchadehama argued that the allegations levelled against them does not require further investigations while querying their continued detention.

“The matter does not need any investigation. Why do the accused persons continue to be remanded in custody.

“The lack of enthusiasm by the state to speed up the trial is vindictive and that shows there is no better care about the accused persons,” said Muchadehama.

State Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti challenged the fresh bail application saying the defense did not show changed circumstances to the duo’s case.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday, April 13 for bail ruling by Magistrate Richard Mangosi.

The two were initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who ruled they were repeat offenders and later on, High Court Judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi also ruled against their bail bid on the basis that they are “unrepentant.”