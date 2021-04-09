Govt Acts On Fake Vaccination Cards

The government has strengthened security features on the new Covid-19 vaccination certificates after reports of the counterfeits hitting the streets, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.
Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing, Mutsvangwa warned that the government would descend heavily on culprits tampering with the COVID-19 certificates.
Mutsvangwa said the new cards will be printed by Fidelity Printers and will exhibit enhanced security features.
“Government will leave no stone unturned in apprehending greedy malcontents bent on tampering with the security features of the vaccination card,” she said.
The vaccination campaign which started on February 18 2021 is ongoing, with 166,543 people having received their first jab while 27,134 got their second as of Thursday.