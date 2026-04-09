Funeral Convoy Chaos: Four Arrested After Traffic Disruption in Harare

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested four people following a funeral procession that descended into disorder and disrupted traffic in Highfield, Harare.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities had moved to clarify what he described as “misleading” reports circulating on social media about the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to set the record straight that the alleged victim, Paswell Tichare (29) of Hopley, Harare passed away on 05th April 2026… after a long illness,” he said.

Police said the disturbance was linked to a funeral procession involving relatives and associates of the deceased who transported the coffin in an unconventional manner.

“The group, which included touts, placed the coffin on top of a Toyota Hiace vehicle and formed a convoy from Zengeza 4 to Machipisa bus terminus,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

According to authorities, the procession caused significant disruption when it reached Machipisa, a busy transport hub in Highfield.

“They blocked Main Street, disrupted the free flow of traffic… and engaged in reckless conduct, including vehicle skidding,” he said.

Police said officers intervened to bring the situation under control.

“Police acted swiftly to restore order and ensure the safety of other road users,” Commissioner Nyathi added.

The four suspects arrested have since paid admission of guilt fines, police confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also urged the public to refrain from spreading false information and to avoid behaviour that could endanger others particularly during public gatherings such as funeral processions.