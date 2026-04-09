Fake Psychiatrist Defrauds Desperate Mother

By Judith Nyuke

A fake psychiatrist has been sentenced to 350 hours of community service for defrauding a Harare woman of US$700 by claiming he could treat her son’s mental illness.

Under the guise of treatment, 55-year-old Ashim Nyamadzawo performed blood tests and injected Matilda Sweetman’s son with an unknown drug, later demanding US$100 for the procedure.

When the son’s condition worsened, Nyamadzawo promised to admit him into a rehabilitation center. He demanded a further US$550 which the complainant paid.

Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini sentenced Nyamadzawo to 18 months imprisonment, 3 months suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour, 5 months suspended for restitution of US$700, 10 months suspended on condition he perform 350 hours of community service at Kawanzaruwa Primary School.

The complainant in this case is Matilda Sweetman, 63.

The State represented by Takudzwa Mutyavaviri proved that during the month of February 2025 the complainant’s son Karlos Sweetman was suffering from a mental illness and she was referred to Nyamadzawo by Billy Jassat her friend.

Upon meeting with Nyamadzawo, he misrepresented facts to her that he was a Psychiatrist doctor and was capable of treating her son Karlos Sweetman from his condition.

Nyamadzawo assured her that he had the capacity to get him admitted into a Rehabilitation Centre in Chegutu where he had a partnership with Doctor Mawere.

Acting upon the misrepresentation made to her by Nyamadzawo, the complainant agreed. Nyamadzawo demanded a consultation of US$50-00 such that he could commence treatment and the complainant pard it to him.

Nyamadzawo further demanded that he could be treating her son from her house. On the next date Nyamadzawo went to the complainant’s house, took some blood tests, injected an unknown drug to her son then demanded US $100-00 for the tests and transport and was paid.

Surprisingly the complainant’s son’s health condition worsened then upon being informed Nyamadzawo promised to admit the complainant’s son into a rehabilitation Centre and further demanded US$ 550-00 and the complainant paid him again.

Since the health condition of her son kept on worsening the complainant called Nyamadzawo asking for any results but he kept on saying a lot of excuses.

The complainant became suspicious that Nyamadzawo was duping her then planned and invited him to her house after offering to pay for some groceries meant for the rehabilitation and Nyamadzawo fell into the trap and was immediately arrested.

The total value prejudiced is US$700-00 and nothing was recovered.

Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini sentenced Nyamadzawo to 18 months’ imprisonment. Three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, five months were suspended pending the restitution of US$700, and the remaining 10 months were suspended on condition that he performs 350 hours of community service at Kawanzaruwa Primary School.

​The State, represented by Takudzwa Mutyavaviri proved that in February 2025, Sweetman’s son, Karlos, was suffering from mental illness. On the recommendation of a friend, Billy Jassat, Sweetman sought help from Nyamadzawo.

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During their meeting, Nyamadzawo misrepresented himself as a psychiatrist capable of treating her son.

He claimed to have a partnership with a “Doctor Mawere” at a rehabilitation center in Chegutu and assured Sweetman he could secure her son’s admission there.

​Believing these claims, Sweetman paid an initial consultation fee of US$50. Nyamadzawo then insisted on treating the son at home.

On his next visit, he took blood samples and administered an unknown injection, charging US$100 for the tests and transport.

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However, the son’s condition deteriorated. When informed, Nyamadzawo promised immediate admission to the rehabilitation center and demanded a further US$550, which Sweetman paid.

As her son’s health continued to decline, the complainant grew suspicious of Nyamadzawo’s constant excuses regarding test results.

​She eventually lured Nyamadzawo to her house under the guise of paying for groceries for the rehabilitation center.

Nyamadzawo fell into the trap and was arrested on-site.

The total amount defrauded was US$700 none of which has been recovered.